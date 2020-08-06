How to react during an attempted carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an alarming trend: Police records show carjackings in Louisville have increased 414% from this time last year.
Data released Wednesday by LMPD showed 58 carjackings between June 1 and August 4. At the same time last year, there had only been 14 incidents. The Jefferson County crime map shows 288 records of motor vehicle theft and motor vehicle break-ins in just the past week.
Security consultant and retired secret service agent Greg Gitschier says there are ways to be vigilant.
“In [the] secret service, we called it situational awareness, that means being aware of what’s going on around you,” he said. “Watch how many people come to a red light next to you and then drop their head and look at their phone. Now they have no concept of anybody walking up to the car.”
Gitschier explained there are ways to avoid carjackings with the following precautions:
• Put your phone away while driving
• Lock your car doors and keep your windows rolled up
• Turn down any music and limit other distractions
• Plan escape routes when stopped at red lights or stop signs
• Park in familiar and well-lit places if possible
Even with those safeguards, Gitschier said someone can still try to take a person’s car by force. If someone approaches the car window with a gun and demands the keys, he said it’s best for a person to simply comply and walk away with their hands up.
“If I wanted to shoot him or her, whoever the case may be, I would have done it right away,” Gitschier said after a carjacking demonstration. “I’m interested in this car, not hurting somebody, and that’s probably the best thing you can get out of something like this.”
Gitschier clarified that not all carjackings are violent. Sometimes the thief will pose as a stranded motorist needing help or tap a person’s bumper with their car to make them get out and inspect the damage.
“Another interesting one that’s kind of new is people throwing eggs at your windshield,” Gitschier added. “What happens when the eggs hit your windshield and then you turn the water on and your wiper blades? Now you’ve got a whole milky windshield that you can’t see out of which will make you stop and become vulnerable.”
However the carjacking happens, Gitschier said keeping a phone close by to call the police immediately after is important.
To those who carry guns, he cautions they should only be used as a last resort. He explained that shooting through a window could shatter it and limit visibility or ricochet back into the car.
“One of the biggest things about carrying a gun is realizing the liability over ever pulling it out,” he said. “So my best advice is to fight as a last resort, but then give up your car. It can be replaced but if you get shot somewhere you may not make it.”
An LMPD spokesperson said some of the recent carjackings in Louisville may be gang-related. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the anonymous police tip line (502)-574-LMPD.
