Identity of Breckinridge Co. double homicide suspect revealed

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in Breckinridge County.
KSP Elizabethtown says the murders occurred in the 200 block of Blackberry Circle Lane in the Garfield Community. The crime was reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they found Steven Gann, 45, and Jacob Loeffler, 26, with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.
With the help of Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office detectives, KSP officers were able to find the suspect, Montez D. Johnson, 28, at an apartment in Louisville on Ledgewood Parkway just east of Iroquois Park.
“As soon as I walked out, they pointed their guns out and were going, ‘Don’t move! Don’t move!’ I didn’t move,” Donald Newman said.
Newman lives the apartment where detectives tracked down Johnson, but Newman claims he doesn't know him.
“I was sleeping and I guess he broke in, I don’t know,” Newman said. “He was sleeping in my momma’s bed with his damn girlfriend.”
Johnson was taken into custody with the help of the Louisville Metro Police SWAT Team.
“It possibly could have turned into a barricade situation,” Trooper Scotty Sharp with KSP said. “We just tried to be safe and our Special Response Team, along with Louisville Metro SWAT team, this is their expertise. We were able to get the individual in custody, without any further incident.”
Johnson is charged with murder and is being held at the Breckinridge Detention Center.
