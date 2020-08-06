Identity of Breckinridge Co. double murder suspect revealed

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in Breckinridge County.
KSP Elizabethtown says the murders occurred in the 200 block of Blackberry Circle Lane in the Garfield Community. The crime was reported at 2:09 a.m. Thursday.
When investigators arrived at the scene, they found Steven Gann, 45, and Jacob Loeffler, 26, with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.
With the help of Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office detectives, KSP officers were able to find the suspect, Montez D. Johnson, 28, at an apartment in Louisville on Ledgewood Parkway just east of Iroquois Park.
Johnson was taken into custody with the help of the Louisville Metro Police SWAT Team. He is charged with murder and is being held at the Breckinridge Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.