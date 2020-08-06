Interim LMPD chief ‘intimately’ familiar with squad investigating Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend

WAVE 3 News also learned through open records requests that a non-profit called Keeping It Real, Inc. was brought on in November of 2018 to work on Elliott Avenue with the city. According to those records, they received a $110,000 grant to get the ball rolling on the project. The founder of that group, Reverend Anthony Stillwell, wrote that he spent time talking to people in the neighborhood about what they want to see there. He envisioned Elliott Avenue as a place for all residents, regardless of income or age.