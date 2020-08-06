Kentucky State Fair will open to participants only, no guests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced that the Kentucky State Fair will be open to participants only.
No patrons or spectators will be allowed at the fair, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 20-30.
Only exhibitors, employees and other credentialed people will be allowed at the annual summer staple at the Kentucky Fair & Expo Center.
“This is a decision that I think was necessary,” Beshear said.
The governor also announced a 30-day extension of his mask mandate.
At his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear then shared an update of the state’s coronavirus statistics
+ 516 new cases/33,254 total
+ 8 new deaths/760 total
+ 674,490 total tests administered in Kentucky
+ At least 8,523 confirmed recoveries
+ 701 patients currently in Kentucky hospitals/140 in ICUs
+ Positivity rate unchanged from Wednesday at 5.51 percent
Of the new cases, Beshear reported 148 of them were in Jefferson County and 33 were in Fayette County. Also, 12 of the new cases were under age 5, including a 10-month-old baby.
At the state’s longterm-care facilities, a total of 2,688 residents and 1,524 staffers have tested positive. There have been 481 deaths and 3,062 recoveries at such facilities.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
