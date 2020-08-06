Louisville Metro accepting applications for new on-street dining for restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Restaurants in Louisville can now apply to expand their outdoor seating into parking lanes during the pandemic.
Restaurants will have to submit a plan to the city before they can start the expansion.
The requirements for the parking lot expansion seating are below.
- Immediately adjacent to the sidewalk
- In public, on-street parking spaces that do not have peak hour restrictions
- On streets where the speed limit is 35 mph or less
- Located in spaces immediately adjacent to the approved business
Other requirements include being at least a foot from adjacent travel lanes, 20 feet from intersections and 10 feet from transit stops, functioning curb cuts and fire hydrants. The expanded dining room cannot be in bus or bike lanes, loading zones, or designated accessible parking spots, and all plans must meet requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Once the plan is submitted, staff with the Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability will work with restaurants to talk about the process, cost and any potential challenges. An encroachment permit through either Louisville Metro Public Works or the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is required, depending on the business’ location. Metro staff will work with restaurant owners to apply for those permits.
To learn more about the program or to apply for the expanding seating click or tap here.
