Purdue’s Rondale Moore elects to opt out of 2020 season, prepare for 2021 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Purdue star Rondale Moore announced on social media on Thursday that he will opt out of the 2020 season, graduate in December, and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Trinity grad won the Paul Hornung Award as a freshman in 2018. It is awarded to the most versatile player in college football. He was the first true freshman Big Ten history to be a consensus All-American. The stats were astounding, 114 catches, 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He was limited to four games in 2019. His season cut short by a leg injury suffered in a home loss to Minnesota.
His social media statement said “I am on track to complete by degree in 2.5 years, this December.”
