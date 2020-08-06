2020 Street Rod Nationals are underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the largest events in Louisville since the coronavirus pandemic struck is now underway.
The 2020 Street Rod Nationals take place through Sunday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Attendance at the 51st annual event is expected to be lower this year as many people want to avoid the pandemic.
Chris Lush, a Valley Station native, is one of the participants. He is driving a 23-T with a fiber glass body mostly scratch built. Lush said his father gave him the car, after putting hours or work into it
Lush said this year was happening no matter what.
"This is my first year and I'm excited to be here," Lush said. "I think a lot of people are scared of the COVID, but I think if we wash our hands, put our masks on everything will be all right."
If you plan to attend the Street Rod Nationals this weekend, many of the exhibits are outdoors but you’ll need a face mask if you’re going indoors.
