UofL releases 2020 football schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Cardinals will take on the Hilltoppers to kick off their 2020 football season.
UofL released the 2020 football schedule Thursday morning:
- Sept. 12 – Western Kentucky
- Sept. 19 – Miami (Fla.)
- Sept. 26 - @ Pittsburgh
- Oct. 9 - @ Georgia Tech
- Oct. 17 - @ Notre Dame
- Oct. 24 – Florida State
- Oct. 31 – Virginia Tech
- Nov. 7 - @ Virginia
- Nov. 21 – Syracuse
- Nov. 28 - @ Boston College
- Dec. 5 – Wake Forest
Times for the games have not been announced.
