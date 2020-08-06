UofL releases 2020 football schedule

UofL releases 2020 football schedule
UofL's 2020 football schedule (Source: UofL)
By Sarah Jackson | August 6, 2020 at 9:32 AM EDT - Updated August 6 at 9:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Cardinals will take on the Hilltoppers to kick off their 2020 football season.

UofL released the 2020 football schedule Thursday morning:

  • Sept. 12 – Western Kentucky
  • Sept. 19 – Miami (Fla.)
  • Sept. 26 - @ Pittsburgh
  • Oct. 9 - @ Georgia Tech
  • Oct. 17 - @ Notre Dame
  • Oct. 24 – Florida State
  • Oct. 31 – Virginia Tech
  • Nov. 7 - @ Virginia
  • Nov. 21 – Syracuse
  • Nov. 28 - @ Boston College
  • Dec. 5 – Wake Forest

Times for the games have not been announced.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.