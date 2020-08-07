Attorney General’s office waiting on ballistics test in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says it is waiting on results from ballistics and other tests concerning the Breonna Taylor investigation.
On Friday mornig, Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said, “Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor. The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab.”
Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment on March 13.
Cameron, whose office has had the case since May, has repeatedly asked for the public’s patience in the case.
