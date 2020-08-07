Derby Festival pays tribute to Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Derby Festival is paying tribute to Thunder Over Louisville next week, leading up to what would have been the rescheduled date for the event on August 15. While the in-person event is not able to be held this year, the Festival is helping fans find other ways to celebrate the annual air show and fireworks spectacular – all reminiscent of the show’s lights and sounds.
Each night, from Sunday, August 9, through Saturday, August 15, the lights on the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park will be lit in different Thunder colors to honor the show’s sponsors:
- Sunday, August 9 – Red & Gold for Caesars Southern Indiana (21-year sponsor of Thunder)
- Monday, August 10 – Blue & White for Ford Motor Company (9-year sponsor of Thunder on the Ground)
- Tuesday, August 11 – Red, Orange, Yellow & Blue for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (2-year Sponsor of the Thunder Command Center)
- Thursday, August 13 – Gold & White for UPS (30-year sponsor of Thunder)
- Friday, August 14 – Green, White & Blue for LG&E (14-year sponsor of Thunder)
- Saturday, August 15 – Teal & Pink for the Kentucky Derby Festival
On Tuesday, August 11, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport will release a special video on Thunder’s Facebook page to share a unique look at how the air show got its start, how it’s planned each year and where the Derby Festival parks all the planes for the annual show.
The Festival has created a special section on its Facebook page, called “Thunder At Home”. There you’ll find Thunder party planning tips, food and cocktail recipes, Zoom backgrounds, coloring pages for the kids and more. For more information, click here.
Thunder Over Louisville is one of the more than seventy events produced by the Derby Festival in the spring. The event was not able to be held in 2020 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Next year’s show is set for April 17.
