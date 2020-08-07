A dose of green to cure the COVID-induced blues may be just what the doctor ordered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Researchers following our online footprints are finding those trails are leading increasingly to the outdoors. One reason could be to beat COVID-19 related depression.
“When you’re out in nature, your blood pressure drops, your mood improves, people get more creative,” Bernheim Forest Executive Director Mark Wourms said. “There’s all kinds of really good effects of being out in nature.”
The Vermont Complex Systems Center analyzes 50 million Tweets a day plotting the mood of the nation. They discovered Americans currently the unhappiest they have been in over a decade.
One Twitter study found park visits produced a spike in happiness that lasted for hours. Another study suggests Louisville park visitors have already discovered the benefits.
“Google actually released a mobility study that showed track location,” Olmsted Parks Conservancy Marketing Director Stephanie George said, “shows a 120 percent increase in usage in parks here in Jefferson County since the beginning of June.”
Louisville Metro Parks managers say the most common activity is walking.
“Being outside and being able to come to the park and walking,” park visitor Angela Minter said, “walking by yourself or together, it does make you feel a heck of a lot better emotionally and for me, spiritually too.”
