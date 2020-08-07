FBI tows Crystal Rogers’ car from storage unit

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents spent most of the day Friday searching the nearly 260-acre Houck family farm for evidence in the Crystal Rogers disappearance case. It’s unclear what they have collected there so far, but on the other side of town, they took a large piece of evidence.
FBI agents went to a storage unit around 4 p.m. Friday to load up the maroon Chevy that belonged to Crystal Rogers onto a tow truck and drove it off. The Chevy is the same car police found on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway the day Rogers disappeared. The car had a flat tire, and her purse, cellphone, and keys were still inside.
Family members and others from the community stood outside the storage unit Friday, watching as the FBI towed the car away.
“I hope it brings closure to the family, but also I’m glad to see the FBI is involved, and I appreciate the FBI coming in with the increased police presence,” Kory Miller, who watched the car being towed away, said. “I think it will help finish this case for the family and bring justice.”
Across the street from the storage unit, The Peoples Church was hosting their weekly Friday Fish Fry. Pastor Josh Bunch noticed the FBI agents at the storage unit as he started to fry up 600 pounds of fish for the night.
"Just a flurry of activity," Bunch said. "[The agents being here] has been quite the buzz. It's been pretty wild around here lately."
With 150 federal and state agents in town serving nine warrants this week, people in Bardstown are hopeful they'll get some sort of an answer in this case.
"It's been extremely hard. you know it's constantly weighed on this community," Miller said. "I've seen people talk about it everywhere you go."
On the other side of town, at the Houck family farm, federal agents were still combing the land Friday.
“This is something the whole community is deeply concerned about,” Bunch said. “A lot of people love this family.”
