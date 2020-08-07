FORECAST: Awesome afternoon ahead!

- THIS WEEKEND: The heat and humidity will build with scattered thunderstorms by Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Daily risk for scattered thunderstorm; some locally heavy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly sunny on this Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain low enough to keep it fairly comfortable.
Expect mainly clear skies tonight as temperatures slide into the upper 50s and low 60s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be hot with highs near 90°. Humidity looks to remain on the lower side as we begin the weekend.
Saturday night features mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Lows only fall into the mid to upper 60s.
Highs jump into the low 90s on Sunday as humidity increases. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to start the next work week.
