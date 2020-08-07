FORECAST: 90s and humidity return by the end of the weekend

- Air Quality Alert - Code Orange, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It'll be pleasant again tonight as temperatures slide down into the 60s, with some waking up to 50s in more rural locations Saturday morning. Skies will be mainly clear, so keep an eye upward after midnight and you may see a Perseid meteor or two!
Saturday will be very warm to hot during the afternoon as highs close in on the 90 degree mark. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in effect. The humidity will still be manageable as it doesn't look to spike until Sunday.
It won’t be quite as cool Saturday night as it has been. You can expect lows in the 60s for nearly all locations, with upper 60s likely in Louisville.
While Sunday looks mostly dry, we'll need to keep an eye on thunderstorms that may try to drop in from the northwest. Stay with the WAVE 3 News Weather app for updates on that. Highs will be the hottest we've seen in a while with lower 90s.
Storm chances will increase further on Monday and especially Tuesday as a weak cold front approaches from the north. Expect highs near 90, humidity, and daily storm chances to continue through all of next week.
