Golden Alert issued for Louisville man last seen Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert issued Friday seeks the public’s help as Louisville Metro police officers search for a missing 67-year-old man.
Samuel Hollon, who is diabetic, has heart failure and battles depression, was last seen Thursday.
Hollon was last seen on Aug. 6 near Outer Loop and National Turnpike.
He is described as 6 feet tall and 225 pounds with light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and light blue jeans, according to a press release from LMPD. He could be driving a 2015 silver Jeep with a Kentucky license plate numbered 302YRV.
LMPD asks anyone with information about Hollon’s whereabouts to call 911.
