Golden Alert issued for Shelby County man diagnosed with autism

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Shelby County man who has been diagnosed with autism, according to Shelby County police.
Austin Rothwell, 25, was last seen in the 300 block of Ford Road around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Rothwell is described as being 6′1′' tall and weighing 170 pounds with sandy blonde hair.
Police believe Rothwell walked away from the home.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Shelby County 911, (502) 633-2323 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 633-4324.
