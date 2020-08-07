Goode Morning Weather Blog: Friday Edition

We will get to enjoy below normal temperatures (even if barely below) for the next couple of days before the heat and humidity really build up.
If you have any outdoor plans/chores you need to get done, now is the time to do it.
Once we start the scattered thunderstorm chance on Sunday, it will remain with us on a near daily basis next week as we have a few waves of energy passing nearby to keep the radar busy. This will mean a return to some localized flash flooding as well.
But that is then, let’s focus on the NOW!
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.