Gov. DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 on second, different test

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s second COVID-19 test of the day came back negative Thursday night, according to a release from the governor’s office.
First Lady Fran DeWine and other members of DeWine’s staff have also tested negative, the release says.
“We feel confident in the results from Wexner Medical Center,” DeWine’s office explained referencing the second test. “This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio hospitals and labs all over the state.”
Conversely, the test administered to the governor in Cleveland Thursday morning was an antigen test.
“These tests represent an exciting new technology to reduce the cost and improve the turnaround time for COVID-19 testing, but they are quite new, and we do not have much experience with them here in Ohio,” the governor’s office said. “We will be working with the manufacturer to have a better understanding of how the discrepancy between these two tests could have occurred.”
DeWine’s office says he and the first lady plan on having another PCR test Saturday.
DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning prior to a scheduled meeting with President Trump in Cleveland.
The governor said in a media briefing Thursday evening the rapid test taken Thursday morning and the standard test taken afterwards are his third and fourth COVID-19 tests since the start of pandemic. He said he is not tested regularly because he has never showed symptoms.
The rapid test was administered at a public testing location, DeWine said. It was arranged by the White House. He said he doesn’t know any more than that.
