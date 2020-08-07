Kentucky State Police raise over $16K for Special Olympics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police say their first “Cover the Cruiser” event raised over $16 thousand for Special Olympics of Kentucky.
KSP cruisers were parked at locations throughout the state and people got a sticker to place on the vehicle if they made a donation.
There was a dollar minimum but officials with KSP say many Kentuckians donated more than the minimum.
The “Cover the Cruiser” campaign was created after the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to COVID-19.
The run normally kicks off the Kentucky State Summer Games in Richmond where law enforcement agencies participate to raise awareness and funding for Special Olympics programs.
“Even in the midst of a global pandemic our troopers stepped up and took ownership of this new program, adding it to their long list of community outreach activities,” KSP spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson said.
“Whether it was during torrential downpours or sweltering heat they did what was needed, as they always do, to demonstrate their service to the citizens of Kentucky,” Lawson said.
“We are deeply grateful to the Kentucky State Police, all of the Troopers who took part, our host locations and to everyone who donated,” said Mazzoni” SOKY President Trish Mazzoni said.
The fundraiser developed a friendly competition between KSP posts with the London Post in the top spot raising $2,577.
“To say that I am humbled by the support and generosity of our Laurel County Citizens is an understatement. Special Olympics of Kentucky holds a special place in my heart and it was an honor to assist them in this way” Trooper Scottie Pennington said.
