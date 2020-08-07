LMPD investigating shooting death in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
Officers were called to 44th and Garland Street at 12:55 p.m. on a reported shooting but no victim was found, according to MetroSafe.
Officer Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokeswoman, said officers were sent to the 900 block of S. 43rd Street around 2 p.m. on a report of a person down. A man in his late teens to early 20s was found dead, Ruoff said.
It is unknown if a traffic crash at Garland Ave. and Cecil St. approximately three minutes after the initial shooting run was reported is related.
