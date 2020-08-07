Make Ends Meet: A pandemic plan to help with lunch

In Kentucky, families can still get a helping hand feeding their children until the end of August in the form of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer Assistance or P-EBT. These children now can receive help from a program jointly offered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Kentucky Department of Education. Program enrollment is automatic for children already receiving SNAP (formerly known as food stamps), TANF, Kinship Care, and Medicaid. Each state has its own guidelines and rules.