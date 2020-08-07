Neighbors hopeful about Crystal Rogers case after FBI takeover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The neighborhood where the FBI searched Nick Houck’s home, the brother of the only suspect in the Crystal Rogers case, was quiet Friday. This, after Betty Foster told WAVE 3 News she watched as FBI agents served a search warrant for hours on Thursday, taking evidence out of the home behind crime scene tape.
“It was chaos,” she said of the scene.
Rogers disappeared in July 2015, and there haven’t been any major developments in the case since police named her boyfriend at the time, Brooks Houck, a suspect.
Thursday, the FBI announced it was taking over the case as the lead investigating agency. Agents served nine federal search warrants in connection to the case, including Nick Houck’s home, who lives across the street from Foster.
Foster has a close relationship with Nick Houck’s grandmother, who used to live in the home where agents served the warrant on Thursday. Foster said she often visited her until he moved in.
As the investigation progressed Thursday, all Foster could think about was Rogers’ family.
“(They’ve been through) a lot of sorrow. I’m getting teary-eyed just talking about it,” Foster said.
After the FBI announced it has taken over the investigation, there is a new wave of hope in the community regarding the case and comfort on the way for Rogers’ family, the Ballards.
“I think they feel like there is closure coming,” Foster said. “Because all the neighbors felt so sorry for Mrs. Ballard and the Ballard family.”
