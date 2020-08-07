New resources now available for Louisvillians facing eviction, other crises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Kentucky's eviction and utility cutoff moratium over, many Louisvillians across the metro area are now facing evictions.
Friday, the city announced new resources to help families in times of crisis. Eviction protection is now available for families who qualify.
The program can cover up to three months of rent for approved households. Tenants can apply for the relief, and landlords can apply on behalf of their tenants.
You can call 977-6636 or visit evictionprevention.itfrontdesk.com to see if you qualify.
