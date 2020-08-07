PNC Plaza bought with Ukrainian oligarchs’ dirty money, feds say

“Over the course of more than a decade, Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Boholiubov used their control of PrivatBank to steal billions of dollars of the bank’s funds,” the 46-page lawsuit said. “The magnitude of the fraud and theft was so great that (National Bank of Ukraine) was forced to bail out the bank by providing $5.5 billion in order to stave off economic crisis for the whole country.”