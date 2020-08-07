Search continues for missing Kansas mother as new video emerges

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - New video has emerged of a Kansas mother driving towards Memphis before she disappeared, as more family members are now joining the search across the Mid-South.
“I just told our three kids to pray for Mommy. We’re going to find her. It might take a few days,” said Adam Carter, husband.
Adam Carter has been in the Mid-South since Tuesday looking for his 36-year-old wife, Marilane. He lost contact with her when she disappeared Sunday night. Her phone went dead somewhere near the I-55 bridge coming into Memphis. Her parents have spent days searching that area.
Carter, with the help of law enforcement, got a tip his wife was in DeSoto County Monday morning at a Shell gas station.
“We showed them pictures of her and they felt like they had definitely seen her.”
She left their home in Kansas Saturday night heading to Birmingham where her parents live.
“She was seeking some mental health care and she didn’t want to go to any place in Kansas City but she wanted to go to a place she was familiar with.”
Carter, a pastor in Kansas, says she was a chaplain at the place she was heading to in Birmingham. He says he talked with his wife Sunday night and her phone went dead. About 15 minutes later she talked with her mother and her phone went dead again and no more calls have been made since. Her credit cards have also not been used.
Adam Carter wonders if his wife checked herself into a mental health facility in Mississippi. He even drove to Jackson. But he says mental health facilities do not release information on patients unless you have the ID number.
“I understand why they do that, but this is a life and death situation,” said Carter.
Carter has no idea what happened to his wife.
Marilane Carter is 5′8″ and 130 pounds. She is driving a dark gray 2011 GMC Acadia.
“She’s a loving mother, loving wife. We have a great relationship. I miss her terribly. I want her home. I want her home with our kids,” said Carter.
Adam Carter is working with law enforcement in DeSoto County, going over gas station surveillance video.
The family believes tips are going to eventually lead them to Marilane Carter.
If you see her, call law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.