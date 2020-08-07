Shooting suspect barricaded inside Park Hill home; One person injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is injured following a shooting in Park Hill.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley told WAVE 3 News the shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of St. Louis Avenue.
Officers found a man who had been shot who was conscious and alert. He was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not serious.
A Metrosafe spokesperson said a suspect is currently barricaded in a home on St. Louis Avenue.
The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.