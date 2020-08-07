Shooting suspect barricaded inside Park Hill home; One person injured

LMPD says a man is injured following a shooting in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | August 7, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 9:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is injured following a shooting in Park Hill.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley told WAVE 3 News the shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 2300 block of St. Louis Avenue.

Officers found a man who had been shot who was conscious and alert. He was transported to UofL Hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not serious.

A Metrosafe spokesperson said a suspect is currently barricaded in a home on St. Louis Avenue.

The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.

This story will be updated.

