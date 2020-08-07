State, local leaders say they’re planning for 2021 Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State and local leaders say they're planning for a Mardi Gras in 2021. Krewe captains, historians and tourism leaders gathered for a meeting with the city tonight before it was abruptly postponed.
The meeting was postponed after a complaint there wasn't adequate notice to comply with open meetings laws.
There is the intention to re-schedule for next week.
However, Krewe captains and others were already gathered, prepared to talk about Mardi Gras. They tell us they’re doing their best to prepare for Mardi Gras because if they don’t there won’t be one.
Legal analyst Bobby Hjortsberg. says they start preparing for Mardi Gras two weeks after the parade.
He says while there are no contingency plans just yet for if Mardi Gras gets canceled, they’ve refrained from setting a time or date for the ball just yet.
