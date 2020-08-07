UK Football Announces 2020 Football Opponents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Courtesy: UK Athletics) - UK’s 2020 Football Opponents Announced
Alabama, Ole Miss added as Cats set to tackle 10-game, All-SEC schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky now knows who it will play in the 2020 football season, adding a home game against Ole Miss and a road game at Alabama, after the Southeastern Conference released each team’s opponents on Friday afternoon. Kentucky last played Alabama in 2016, when the Cats lost to the Crimson Tide 34-6 in Tuscaloosa. The Cats lost a heartbreaker to Ole Miss in 2017, falling 37-34 at Kroger Field.
In addition to Ole Miss, UK’s home slate also features Georgia, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats’ road slate now has Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.
The season will begin on Sept. 26. The teams will play 10 games in an 11-week span, through December 5. Specific game dates will be determined in the next two weeks.
“The two SEC announcements today – the medical protocols and the addition of two football opponents – help us continue planning for competition this fall,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staffs are dealing with unique challenges. We appreciate Commissioner (Greg) Sankey, the SEC Office and the SEC Medical Task Force for their dedication and leadership as we take the next steps in this process.”
Information about tickets and additional fan information will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.