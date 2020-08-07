UPS raises starting wage to $14.50 per hour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is paying its workers more. The parcel service increased its starting wage from $14 dollars an hour to $14.50.
Some positions are also offering up to a $150 weekly bonus for employees.
Also, college students who work the Next Day Air shift are eligible to take part in the UPS Metro College program, which pays for full tuition costs at the University of Louisville or Jefferson Community and Technical College.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, demand has spiked for package handlers and other entry-level operations positions, a UPS spokesperson said. The company is hiring daily for multiple shifts that can accommodate most schedules.
“Our average daily volume, the number of packages that we handle on a given day, in the last quarter increased 23% compared to the same time in 2019,” UPS Public Relations Specialist Jim Mayer said. “So things are very busy. We need those employees.”
For more details about working for UPS and how to apply for a position, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.