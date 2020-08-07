USPS hiring in several Kentucky counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The United States Postal Service is looking to fill several positions in multiple counties in Kentucky.
Positions are open in Louisville, as well as Bullitt, Oldham, Shelby and Hardin counties and include mail handler assistant, postal support clerk, rural carrier associate and city carrier assistant.
According to USPS, pay ranges from $16.55 to $18.56 hourly with some benefits and earned vacation time.
For job information or to apply, click here.
