2 dead, 2 injured following high-speed police chase, crash in NKY

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people are dead and two injured following a high-speed police chase from Cincinnati that ended in a crash in Newport on Friday, Chief Elliot Isaac said.
Chief Isaac says Cincinnati officers who are part of an ATF task force tried to make a traffic stop at 4:22 p.m. in Lower Price Hill.
Three people in the vehicle were subjects of an active felony investigation, according to a CPD release. The vehicle refused to stop for marked police cars.
Isaac says the vehicle led police on a chase over the Roebling Suspension Bridge, then the driver lost control and crashed at 5th and Monmouth Streets in Newport.
The vehicle struck four people in total, police say. Two people were killed and two are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three suspects were taken into custody with minor injuries, he said.
Chief Isaac says he believes the incident is related to a weapons investigation being conducted by the ATF task force.
At least two, possibly three, Cincinnati police vehicles were involved in the chase, according to the chief.
Steve Caminiti witnessed the incident.
“(I was) just about to switch lanes, and all of a sudden his guy came blasting by me at like 90 mph, just barely missed the front of my car. It was one of those... a couple of seconds sooner or later, I could’ve been right in it,” he recalled.”
Newport police are conducting the crash and death investigation. CPD and the Citizen’s Complaint Authority will be conducting parallel administrative investigations.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.