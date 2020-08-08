FORECAST: Dry, but warmer Today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Air Quality Alert - Code Orange, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures will be very warm this afternoon as highs heat up into the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will still be manageable, but that changes on Sunday. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will be in effect.
It won’t be quite as cool Tonight as it has been. You can expect lows in the 60s for nearly all locations, with upper 60s likely in Louisville.
While Sunday looks mostly dry, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible as humidity increases. It will be the warmest day we’ve had in more than a week as highs surge back into the low 90s.
Partly cloudy and warmer Sunday night with lows in the 70s. There could be a fading cluster of showers and storms dropping in from the north, so we’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast until guidance comes into better focus.
An unsettled weather pattern returns next week with the daily threat of scattered showers and storms and temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s mid to late week.
