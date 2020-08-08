FORECAST: Feeling more like August

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The humidity increases Today
- A stormy pattern sets up this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for the heat and humidity Today! It will be the warmest day in August so far, as highs surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s. We’ll see a partly sunny sky with isolated showers or storms possible.
Scattered showers and storms are possible late Tonight as a warm front moves through the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
A complex of storms could push south through the area on Monday. Some of those storms could be strong with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. It will be a steamy day as highs reach the low 90s.
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible Monday night. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
An unsettled weather pattern returns next week with the daily threat of scattered showers and storms and temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s mid to late week.
