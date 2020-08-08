FORECAST: Heat and humidity increase

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Air Quality Alert - Code Orange, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups - Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures won’t be as cool Tonight as they have been, but it will still be pleasant for August standards. You can expect lows in the 60s for nearly all locations, with upper 60s likely in Louisville.
A warm front moves in Sunday and it could bring some isolated showers and storms to the area, otherwise partly sunny. It will be the warmest day we’ve had in more than a week as highs surge into the upper 80s and lower 90s with higher humidity.
Partly cloudy and warmer Sunday night with lows in the 70s. A cluster of showers and storms could drop in from the north overnight into early Monday. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast until guidance comes into better focus.
More showers and storms are possible on Monday. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.
An unsettled weather pattern returns next week with the daily threat of scattered showers and storms and temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s mid to late week.
