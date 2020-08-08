Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 1,036 new cases, 13 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released a Saturday morning update on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Saturday, Indiana has reported 1,036 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 73,287, according to the ISDH.
13 new deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported by the health department Saturday. There are now a total of 2,834 deaths due to the virus reported in Indiana.
So far, Indiana has administered 1,039,524 COVID-19 tests, with 828,466 individuals in Indiana tested. Saturday’s update confirms 16,219 new tests were administered, with 11,402 new individuals tested.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 7.5 percent.
