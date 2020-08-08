Indy Eleven, Lou City finish in a draw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC leveled with Indy Eleven in a 1-1 draw on Saturday night in front of over 4800 fans at Lynn Family Stadium. Very early in the first half, Lou City’s Speedy Williams scored on a header as the home team led the visitors one-nil at the half.
But early in the second half, Indy’s top scorer, Tyler Pasher scored the equalizer. So a point earned by both teams as Lou CIty remained in fourth place in their pod. The City will host Sporting KC II on Wednesday night.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.