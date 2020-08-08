Kosair Charities board member Jerry Ward retires following controversial Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jerry Ward, Kosair Charities board member and former chairman, announced his retirement from the board Friday according to the organization.
A news release was sent out Friday stating that Ward would be stepping down from his position after 17 years on the board.
This comes following a Facebook comment from Ward during a Saturday livestream by Louisville mayor Greg Fischer. Ward commented “Move to Africa” following a discussion calling for Fischer’s resignation.
Ward had previously resigned as the chairman of Kosair Charities back in 2018 after posting a meme comparing surviving students of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida to the “Hitler Youth”.
“I sincerely regret sharing personal opinions without considering my leadership role at Kosair Charities and others. As a result, I apologize to anyone who was offended or hurt by my comments,” Ward said in a statement following the 2018 incident. “Kosair Charities has helped hundreds and thousands of children during my service as Chairman. It was never my intent for my social media posts to have a negative impact on children or Kosair Charities.”
Kosair Charities said it has made immediate actions that will be taken by the organization, including the establishment of a committee of board, advisory council, staff and philanthropic leaders to review policies and make recommendations to ensure a culturally diverse and race sensitive culture and organization.
The organization will also review all procedures and policies with the assistance of vetted partners and will continue funding diverse and equitable causes and organizations to ensure kids in all communities have access to needed resources.
“We realize we live in a world that is demanding change and are ready to lead that change,” Keith Inman, president of Kosair Charities said in an email. “We look forward to collectively laying a foundation to celebrate not only 100 years, but progress into a modern and evolved organization laying a foundation for the next 100 years.”
