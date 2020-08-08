Kosair Charities board member Jerry Ward retires following controversial Facebook post

“I sincerely regret sharing personal opinions without considering my leadership role at Kosair Charities and others. As a result, I apologize to anyone who was offended or hurt by my comments,” Ward said in a statement following the 2018 incident. “Kosair Charities has helped hundreds and thousands of children during my service as Chairman. It was never my intent for my social media posts to have a negative impact on children or Kosair Charities.”