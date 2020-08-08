Local recording artist identified as victim shot, killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local musician and recording artist has been identified as the victim of the deadly Chickasaw neighborhood shooting Friday afternoon.
19-year-old Jonah Ware died due to injuries sustained by gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Officers were called to 44th and Garland Street at 12:55 p.m. on a reported shooting but no victim was found, according to MetroSafe.
LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said officers were sent to the 900 block of S. 43rd Street around 2 p.m. on a report of a person down. A man in his late teens to early 20s was found dead, Ruoff said.
It is unknown if a traffic crash at Garland Ave. and Cecil St. approximately three minutes after the initial shooting run was reported is related.
Ware, also known as ‘Lul Flux', was a well-known independent artist in Louisville, who had also been an advocate against gun violence. WAVE 3 News spoke with Ware back in 2016 during a peace walk in Louisville’s Smoketown neighborhood.
Friends of Ware had posted on social media Friday that Ware had been the victim of the shooting, stating that the local music community is hurt and upset by his death.
