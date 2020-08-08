Man in critical condition following shooting in the Smoketown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a shooting has been reported in the Smoketown neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in at 3:31 p.m. to the 800 block of South Hancock Street.
When officers arrived, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that the victim was transported to University Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing by LMPD Major Crimes Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
