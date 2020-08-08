Man found dead from shooting in Taylor-Berry neighborhood, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after finding a man dead from gunshot wounds in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood Saturday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to calls around 11:45 a.m. on reports of a shooting victim located in the 1300 block of Central Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a male in his 60s who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was not transported.
LMPD’s Homicide unit is handling the investigation, which is currently ongoing. There have been no arrests at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
