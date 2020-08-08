Pleasant Ridge Elementary reports additional COVID-19 case, shift to online learning upcoming week

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A Greater Clark County elementary school has announced an additional positive COVID-19 case on Saturday.
A message from Renee Markoski, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent of Greater Clark County Schools, said the additional case reported at Pleasant Ridge Elementary school is unrelated to the students quarantined on Monday, August 3.
A total of three students had tested positive within the school system on Monday, including one from Pleasant Ridge Elementary, one from Charlestown Middle School and one from Charlestown High School. No information was given on the number of students placed under quarantine.
GCCS said that due to the number of students under quarantine, Pleasant Ridge would be moving to eLearning days the week of August 10 through August 14.
The school system is working with the Clark County Health Department and Dr. Eric Yazel in following proper health protocols. Markoski said parents of students with close contact to the student who tested positive had been notified.
Families with close contacts have asked students to complete a 14-day quarantine and to look into further testing options. Close contacts are considered as students within 6 feet of the positive student for longer than 15 minutes.
Parents are asked to monitor their children for any signs or symptoms relating to COVID-19.
Markoski said the building will be deep cleaned and sanitized to prepare for students return on Monday, August 17.
