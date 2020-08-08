Record number of homicides and shootings in July, LMPD Homicide unit data reports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police along with the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, report another record month of homicide and shooting numbers within the city,
Based on data received by LMPD’s Homicide unit, 23 homicides and 79 non-fatal shootings were reported in the past month.
According to a press release from the Game Changers non-profit organization, the numbers topped previous month records in at least the past five years.
“We’ve had two months in a row of record-breaking numbers of people getting shot,” Christopher 2X said in the release.
2X said the numbers are worse than those reported in June, with 11 homicides and 70 non-fatal shootings.
As a local anti-violence gun advocate for nearly 20 years, 2X said the increase in gun violence is troubling during a pandemic and civil unrest because families lose access to school support and other needed resources.
“Gun violence is devastating to families and kids left behind,” 2X said. “Kids can suffer long-term impacts, putting them behind in school and setting them back in life.”
2X and the Game Changers organization works with the LMPD Homicide unit to release updates on total numbers of gun violence within the city each month. The group also provides guidance and support to families impacted by gun violence in the community.
