Tiz the Law romps in Travers, becomes huge Derby favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the first Saturday in September at Churchill Downs, Tiz the Law will almost certainly be one of the heaviest favorites for the Run for the Roses in decades. On Saturday in Saratoga’s Travers Stakes, the colt demolished his challengers as he continued building his credentials as the top three-year-old in the land.
Before an empty grandstand, Tiz the Law the 1-2 betting choice, romped to victory by five and a half lengths. The winner reached the wire in 2:00.95 for the mile and a quarter test as he ran the fourth fastest Travers ever. Caracaro finished second with Max Player running third. 5-2 second choice, Uncle Chuck, trained by Bob Baffert ran a distant sixth.
Tiz the Law is trained by Barclay Tagg, who won the Kentucky Derby 17 years ago with Funny Cide. Some of Funny Cide’s owners also own Tiz the Law.
“We saw a performance today that just blows me away”, winning co-owner Jack Knowlton told the Fox Sports TV audience. " We knew we had a nice horse and thought we had the best horse. But to do what he did today, we are looking forward to going to Kentucky now.”
It’s been a dazzling three-year-old campaign so far for the Travers winner, who also captured the Holy Bull, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.
