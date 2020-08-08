Two separate shootings Saturday afternoon send two to the hospital, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two separate shootings reported within half an hour of each other Saturday have sent two people to the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the first shooting occurred at the 5100 block of Poplar Level Road around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived they found an adult male who had been shot.
The male victim was transported to University Hospital with what appear to be non-serious injuries.
The second shooting occurred on the 900 block of Minerva Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Officers on scene found an adult female suffering from a non-serious gunshot wound.
The female victim was transported to University Hospital.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating both cases. Smiley said they do not appear to be related at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
