West Louisville beauty store temporarily closes one week after opening due to break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only one week into the opening of a new beauty store in West Louisville, the owner of the store announced it is temporarily closing due to a break-in.
Lanita Gant, one of the owners of Gant’s Beauty Depot on Amy Avenue, announced on Facebook early Saturday morning that the store would be closed until August 14 due to a break-in on Friday.
The post claims that the store’s windows were busted, point of sale systems were taken, and product was stolen. Gant asks for the post to be shared in order to hopefully find whoever vandalized the store.
Gant’s Beauty Depot recently held a grand opening event Saturday, August 1. Lanita and Howard Gant said opening the business would help serve the high demand for beauty products in the area after another beauty store recently closed at that location.
