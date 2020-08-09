Family of local recording artist wants to keep his legacy alive after he was shot and killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family and the local music community is mourning after local artist, Jonah Ware, was shot and killed Friday.
The 19-year-old is being remembered by his mother, his siblings, friends, aunts and uncles. Jonah’s family said he started at an early age singing, and entertaining. They’re calling Jonah a legend and all though he’s no longer alive, they want his name to live on.
Caution tape and police officers blocked off Garland Avenue Friday afternoon, Chickasaw neighborhood resident, Robert McNair, said he called the police after he saw a body laying in the woods behind his neighbors house.
“I heard 10 gunshots,” McNair said. “I’ve never seen a dead body before outside of a wake or a funeral.” At the scene, Jonah, the well-known independent artist also known as “Lul Flex” was found dead.
Jonah's brother, Solderick, said the hardest part about the day after his brothers death was waking up.
“I didn’t want to wake up,” Solderick cried. “And I can’t believe he’s gone.”
Solderick and Jonah’s birthday’s are a week a part, Solderick said his brother was his other half.
“He was very outgoing, very emotional, strong minded, ambitous, if he didnt get it, he was gone go get it.”
Jonah’s sister, Montrice, cried in disbelief that her baby brother was murdered, she said gun violence has to stop. “Like ya’ll mad at officers when they kill us but we killing each other,” Montrice cried. “Like I don’t understand, like this is black on black crime.”
But she said she knows her brother is in a better place, in heaven. “I know when my brother took his last breath, I know he prayed,” Montrice added. “I know he’s like God I’m ready, I know I’m not supposed to die like this, but I’m ready.” For that reason, Jonah’s mother, Montoya, said she’s found peace.
“Only thing balanced him out was his faith in God,” Montoya said. “He should’ve been gone a long time ago to keep it all the way real, but his faith in God kept him.”
Montoya said her son was against gun-violence and a child of God.
“With all of that, that imparted in him, it caused him to pick up the one thing that he was against to protect him which led to his death,” Montoya explained.
In 2016, we spoke to young Jonah at a peace walk against gun-violence. He was an advocate for keeping guns off of the streets and promised his mother he wouldn’t lose his life to gun violence. Montoya said she’s forgiven anyone involved in the death of Jonah and her only goal is to keep her son’s name alive.
As of Sunday night, the family has not heard from police officers or investigators.
To help the Ware family with funeral costs click here.
