FORECAST: Stormy start to the week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Storms likely on Monday, especially during the morning hours
- Another round of storms possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers or storms are possible this evening, but many stay dry with lingering clouds. Scattered showers and storms develop late Tonight as a warm front moves through the area. Otherwise, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
A complex of storms moves through the area Monday morning with the potential of gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Scattered storms could redevelop in the afternoon, otherwise partly sunny hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Another complex of storms is likely to move through the area late Monday night into the wee hours of Tuesday morning. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.
Hot and humid on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
An active weather pattern continues for the second half of the week as a cold front and a series of disturbances bring scattered showers and storms. High temperatures likely stay in the 80s for most locations through the week.
