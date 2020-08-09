Greater Clark County Schools confirms positive COVID-19 case at Parkwood Elementary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools advised parents and staff on Sunday that someone at Parkwood Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.
Renee Markoski, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent, sent out the notice Sunday afternoon. The statement does not clarify if the positive case was a student or faculty.
Parents of students who were considered close contacts to the positive contact have been informed to begin a 14-day quarantine and to reach out for further testing options.
GCCS said they are working with the Clark County Health Department to follow proper protocols, and the building will be deep cleaned and sanitized for students’ return on Monday morning.
Four positive cases from within the Greater Clark County School system have been reported this past week. On Monday, a student each from Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Charlestown Middle School, and Charlestown High School were confirmed with positive cases.
Another Pleasant Ridge Elementary case was confirmed on Saturday, which was announced as unrelated to the previous reported case. That school will shifting to virtual learning August 10 through August 14 in order to deep clean and sanitize the school building.
