Huntsville man, WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man - and veteran - is celebrating a huge milestone.
Dawson White celebrated his 100th birthday this weekend, pandemic style of course. His family had a small celebration for him.
White is a World War II veteran, and he shared some memories from basic training.
“We went out to the rifle range. We had some target practice. When it came time for score to be timed, there were about 200 people in the unit, and I was one of three to get the expert medal,” he says.
A big thank you to Mr. White for his service, and a very happy birthday as well!
